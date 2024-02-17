Former East Webster Elementary employee under investigation

MATHISTION, Miss. (WCBI) – An alleged incident at a school in Webster County involving an employee and students is raising concerns and questions throughout the community.

The Mathiston Police Department confirms with WCBI that there is an ongoing investigation into an incident with a former employee of East Webster Elementary School.

Now, at this time not many details have been released because of its involvement with the school district.

WCBI reached out to the Superintendent’s office and was told the Superintendent was out on a personal matter.

WCBI also contacted the East Webster Elementary Principal who was unavailable the two times WCBI called.

Concerned parents said they want something done but do not want to go on camera.

WCBI will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest information as I get it.

