Mother searches for answers into murder of her son

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – In late May, Macon native Demetris Harris was believed to have been shot in a drive-by on Washington Street. He lost control of the vehicle, swerved, and ended up dying on the scene. Now his mother is still searching for answers.

Harris’ mother, Sandra Ruppert, said she relies on God for answers when there are none from the police.

“We can’t do anything because we don’t know anything. It’s hard for us. We have to keep trusting God, asking God to please give us confirmation. That’s all I can do. I ask God constantly to just please give me strength to make it through this cause it’s hard,” said Ruppert.

Evidence and information has been hard to come by. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said his investigations unit is working on the case, but the process requires patience.

“We getting people coming in slow. We getting information from them but not information that’s really viable that we can use. We basically have to sift through all of that. This case has taken us outside we basically have to sift through all of that. This case has taken us outside the bounds of Macon, out of Noxubee County. We just waiting on a couple of things to come back hopefully that’ll give us a few leads on this case,” said Beck.

Jeffrey Robinson is the second vice president of the NAACP.

Robinson said this isn’t the time to blame one another for the violence in the community, but it is time to show action.

“If you plant the seed and save just one, then you’ve done your job. Our main focus now is trying to come up with a solution to bring our communities back together and that’s stop being this finger and start being the first,” said Robinson.

Anyone with information can contact the Macon Department.

According to Beck, Macon has had over six homicides in the past three years.

