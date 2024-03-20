Golden Opportunities: Thriving in the Triangle (Part 2)

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Location. Location. Location. That is what drives businesses to different regions in the country.

In the Golden Triangle, the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway makes our region prime real estate for manufacturing companies.

Mitch Mays of the TennTom Waterway Authority considers the channel a highway on the sea.

“I kind of liken it to having an interstate come through your county or your city. Does it guarantee that you’re going to have success or generate new economic development? No, it doesn’t. However, if you have someone who is willing to take the initiative to create the industrial parks and the ports and things like that so it is available to business and industry, it will eventually lead to opportunity,” said Mays.

