Former EMCC president, Tommy Davis, has died

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI)- East Mississippi Community College is mourning the death of former president Dr. Thomas Davis Jr.

Davis died On July 5, 2022 in Meridian at the age of 88. Davis took over the president seat for EMCC in 1990 when the school was facing closure.

There were only 1,000 students when he took over the position, but when he retired in 2004 there were more than 4,000 students.

Davis’ funeral will be held on Thursday July 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian.