Former Gov. Phil Bryant wants to sue news group over ‘false’ statement

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Former Governor Phil Bryant gave notice he could sue a news organization.

The former two-term Republican wanted an apology from Mississippi Today and some of its employees.

Bryant claimed CEO Mary Margaret White made a “false” statement about him at a media conference back in February. The notice of intent letter also states an executive editor and reporter claimed the news organization never said Bryant committed a crime.

This all centers around the welfare fraud scandal.

No criminal charges have been filed against Bryant.

The state auditor announced in February 2020 that criminal charges were brought against six people, including a former Mississippi Department of Human Services executive director who had been chosen by Bryant.

Mississippi law said anyone who intends to sue for libel or slander must give written notice before a lawsuit is filed, and that a news organization has 10 days to issue a correction, apology, or retraction.

Bryant is also requesting a public apology from the employees.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter