Former Kemper County educator indicted for two child sex crimes

KEMPER COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A former educator is indicted for two child sex crimes.

Simeon Weatherby, of Starkville, was indicted by a Kemper County grand jury.

He now faces a sexual battery and a touching a child for lustful purposes charge.

In June, Kemper County deputies told WCBI that Weatherby was employed by the Kemper County School District when the investigation began last October.

Investigators were told Weatherby was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Kemper County High School.

He was arrested this past June.

Weatherby previously worked as an educator in Oktibbeha and Lowndes Counties.