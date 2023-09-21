Former leader of Mississippi Democratic Party wants court to reinstate him

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI/WLBT) – The former leader of the Mississippi Democratic Party wants a court to reinstate him.

Tyree Irving was removed as Chairman by the state party’s Executive Committee back in July.

Our state-wide news partner WLBT reports Irving believes the committee violated the party’s constitution, the state Constitution, and Robert’s Rules of Order.

He also claims he should have been given a 30-day notice.

Now, Irving wants the courts to grant a temporary restraining order and void the decision to remove him.

Oktibbeha County State Representative Cheikh Taylor replaced Irving.

