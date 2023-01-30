Former Miss. Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller will not run for Gov.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It appears a former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice will not make a run for governor.

Multiple media outlets, including the Daily Journal, are reporting Bill Waller will not qualify for the election.

Waller made a strong run at Governor Tate Reeves in the 2019 Republican primary for the Governor’s mansion.

Reeves ended up winning that tight race.

John Witcher has qualified to challenge Reeves in this year’s primary.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter