Former Mississippi State football player now facing civil complaint

LOWNDES/OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Mississippi State University football player is now facing a civil complaint.

Our statewide news partner WLBT reports attorneys for Trace Howell filed a civil suit against former MSU defensive lineman De’Monte Russell in Lowndes County Circuit Court on Thursday.

The suit claims Howell suffered severe injuries after being “sucker-punched” by Russell outside of Two Brothers Smoked Meats on May 8, 2024.

Attorneys say Howell is still suffering complications from the incident and is at higher risk for a variety of future physical and mental issues.

Howell is seeking damages, emotional distress, lost wages, and other compensation.

He is asking for a jury trial.

Russell recently pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor simple assault charge in Starkville Municipal Court.

He is expected to go to trial on that charge on July 17.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.