Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kay Cobb has died.

She passed away Friday at her home in Lenoir City, Tennessee at 81.

A trailblazer for women in the legal profession, Justice Cobb was the second woman to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court. She served from 1999 until 2007.

Former Governo Kirk Fordice appointed her in 1999. She was elected in 2000 to a full term.

Prior to her term on the Supreme Court, Justice Cobb served in the state senate.

She represented District 9 – which includes Calhoun, Lafayette, and Yalobusha counties – from 1992 to 1996.

Justice Cobb attended Mississippi University for Women and earned her law degree from the University of Mississippi.

A memorial service will be held. A date has not been announced.