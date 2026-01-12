Former Monroe Co. Sheriff Cecil Cantrell passes away

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Monroe County Sheriff has passed away.

Cecil Cantrell died Sunday at North Mississippi Medical Center, Gilmore -Amory.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says Cantrell died from natural causes.

Cantrell was elected Justice of the Peace in 1979.

Beginning in 1983, he served six terms as Justice Court Judge.

He went on to become Monroe County Sheriff in 2012 and served until 2019

Funeral arrangements will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory.

Cantrell was 75 years old.

