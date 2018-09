MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy and railroad worker who was injured in a crash has died.

Tony Coxey passed away at his Monroe County home.

Coxey was injured after two train engines collided in Pickens County back in December 2017.

He was flown to UAB and underwent treatment there and has been recovering.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says an autopsy will be done.

E.E. Pickle Funeral Home says arrangement are incomplete.