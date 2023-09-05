Former MS state trooper dies assisting in vehicle crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A retired state trooper was killed this morning after assisting in an accident on Highway 6.

Michael Griffin of Ripley came upon a two-vehicle crash around 11 a.m.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the wreck involved a pickup truck and a car.

Griffin pulled over to check on one of the drivers as a car rolled on top of him, and he died at the scene.

Griffin retired from the MHP in 2021.

He was currently working with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

