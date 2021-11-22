Former MSU Bulldog, Packers OL Jenkins suffers season-ending injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCBI) — Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NFL season after suffering an ACL tear.

Jenkins served as a key player for the Green Bay Packers offensive line. He sustained the tear during the Packer’s 34-31 loss against the Minnesota Vikings during week 11 of the season.

Jenkins is the second former Bulldog on the Packers squad to suffer a season ending injury. Former Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill was placed on injured reserve in early November after sustaining a knee injury.