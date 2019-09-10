Former MSU Bulldog and Starkville Mayor Passes Away

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A legend on and off the field in Starkville has passed away.

Family members tell WCBI Mississippi State Hall of Fame Football player and former Starkville Mayor Bill Stacy died today.

Stacy played for the Bulldogs from 1955 to 1959. He was a second team All-American in 1957.

He was taken in the first round of the NFL draft in 1959 by the then Chicago Cardinals, and would move with them to Saint Louis, playing 5 seasons with the Redbirds.

In one season Stacy had a touchdown reception, fumble return for touchdown, and an interception return for touchdown. It would be over 50 years before another player would repeat that feat.

Stacy served as Mayor of Starkville from 1985 to 1989..

Bill Stacy was 83 years old..