CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Mississippi State and NFL football player Johnthan Banks has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Banks and his wife got into an argument late Tuesday night at their home in Pheba.

Banks was arrested early Wednesday morning in Webster County.

He’s charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Scott said the victim told deputies that she was choked.

Bond was set at $10,000 on Wednesday.