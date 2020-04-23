Former Ole Miss Assistant Saunders Sues The NCAA

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Ole Miss football assistant coach David Saunders has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Saunders was found guilty of NCAA rules violations in 2017. The NCAA ruling the penalties occurred while at Ole Miss and Louisiana-Lafayette.

- Advertisement -

The lawsuit claims that the NCAA violated the Due Process Clause of the Mississippi Constitution, and Saunders’ attorney, Jim Waide, said the show causes placed on Saunders have “banned him from coaching for a total of 16 years.”

To read the lawsuit filed against the NCAA in its entirety, click here: David Saunders – Complaint w- Exhibits (NOT FILED) (00346500)-1