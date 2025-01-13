Former Ole Miss, Mississippi State stars named to NFL All-Pro Teams

The two schools were well-represented among the best players in the league this season.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss were well-represented on this season’s Associated Press NFL All-Pro teams. Former names many got used to hearing in the Magnolia State on Saturdays have certainly become well-known games in the NFL on Sundays.

The Bulldogs had a very familiar face earn All-Pro honors for the sixth straight year. Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Chris Jones was once again named an All-Pro, landing on this year’s first team. Jones logged 37 tackles and five sacks on the season for the AFC’s number-one seed Chiefs.

Named as second-team All-Pros were former Bulldog punter Logan Cooke and special teamer J.T. Gray.

Cooke was highly impressive as the punter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with an average of 49.4 yards per punt over 68 total kicks. Out of those, 34 were inside the 20 yard-line, including a booming 73-yard punt against the Green Bay Packers.

Gray was named an All-Pro for the first time since 2021 as a special teamer for the New Orleans Saints. He tallied 25 total tackles and one forced fumble this season.

For Ole Miss, star wide receiver and Starkville native A.J. Brown was named a second-team All-Pro for the third straight season. The Philadelphia Eagles’ wideout only played thirteen games due to injury but still totaled over a thousand yards on the season with 17 touchdowns, helping the Eagles to the NFC’s number-two seed.

The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro team was selected by a national panel of 50 media members.