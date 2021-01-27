Former Pickens Co. correctional officer arrested for child sex crime investigation

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A former Pickens County correctional officer is arrested for a child sex crime investigation.
24-year-old Teraze Nunn of Ethelsville is charged with criminal solicitation to commit second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and electronic solicitation of a child.
District Attorney Andy Hamlin says the case started at the request of Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall.
The DA declined to release any details about the ongoing investigation.
Nunn was fired from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department yesterday after work there less than a year.
Hamlin does not believe Nunn’s former job is related to the investigation.
Bond for Nunn has not been set.
He’s being held in the Lamar County jail.
The 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit is investigating the case.