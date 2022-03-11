Former Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor to lead ICC volleyball

FULTON, Miss. (ICC Athletics) – Annie McGregor has been named the second head coach in Itawamba Community College volleyball history, according to an announcement by Athletic Director Carrie Ball-Williamson and President Dr. Jay Allen on Thursday.

“I know [Coach McGregor] will bring tremendous talents to our program and continue the growth of our program,” said Dr. Allen.

In her 10 years at Pontotoc High School, McGregor was assistant coach (2012-13), head coach (13-21) and assistant Athletic Director.

She was named the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Volleyball Coach of the Year after winning the 2021 4A state championship, the first-ever for the program. The Lady Warriors finished runner-up in the 2020 state tournament. McGregor had a record of 134-102 during her time at Pontotoc.

“I’m so excited to part of the ICC Family,” said McGregor. “Everybody here since the beginning of this process has been so welcoming. It truly feels like home. So leaving somewhere I have loved so much, it makes it easy to come to somewhere that is so welcoming and so exciting.”

As a student-athlete, McGregor played for Clint Jordan at Tupelo High School (06-07, 07-08) and earned First Team All-Division honors in both her seasons as a Lady Wave. She went on to play for the Mississippi State Club Team.

ICC volleyball has made back-to-back trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Gulf District Tournament and compiled a record of 32 wins and 19 losses while facing some of the nation’s best competition over the past two seasons.

Last season, the Indians picked up three wins over Top 20 opponents. ICC finished 13-7 in 2020-21, was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Academic Team of the Year and earned honorable mention recognition as the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year.