Former Rebel Channing Ward’s Annual Camp Returns

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Ole Miss Rebel and NFL defensive tackle, Channing Ward, returns to his hometown of Aberdeen for his annual football camp.

The camp provides kids the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game while Ward is able to give back to his own community by providing football knowledge.

Ward addressed the importance of the event, saying he knows all too well of how much it means to the people of Aberdeen.

“When I was growing up I had these same opportunities these kids have now,” Ward said. “I just want to show them that anything is possible. You can make it from this situation you’re in right now. i want to keep doing it and try to make it bigger and bigger every year. Try to do more and more things and bigger and bigger.”