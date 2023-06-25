Former South Lamar High School football players host inaugural football camp

The motto for the camp was "moving forward, giving back."

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – Former South Lamar High School football players hosted an inaugural football camp.

The camp was June 24 from 8 a.m. to noon outside of the Millport city hall for ages kindergarten to 8th grade.

All of the instructors played at South Lamar High and the College level.

Organizers James Stewart and Jalen Gardner said this was something they wanted to give the younger generation in the community to encourage them to keep going with the game they love even after high school.

“Today we just wanted to bring the community out and give them really a fun day,” Gardner said. “To show them the same passion we have for football with all of us coming from a small town. We wanted to give them summer fun and show them it’s possible to go play football somewhere coming from a small town.”

“I thought it was a great idea to show the kids that they can leave a small town like Millport and go to college and play football,” Gardner said. “It’s something they love, and they come back to show them something they didn’t have. They have a passion for this game and this place. So, they brought all these kids out here today to show them some of the drills they learned and show them there’s a chance for them also in life. Life does not stop after school, the biggest thing is education. We want to educate them the best we can in the safest way possible.”

Gardner says he wants the football camp to be an annual event.

