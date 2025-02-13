Former youth pastor pleads guilty to sexual battery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former youth pastor will spend ten years in jail after pleading guilty to a child sex crime.

Alexander Blackwelder pled guilty to a charge of sexual battery as a person of authority. District One Judge John White sentenced Blackwelder to ten years in prison.

Blackwelder was a youth pastor at East Main Street Church of Christ when he was arrested by Tupelo police in February of 2023. Police had received an anonymous tip about a possible inappropriate relationship between a youth pastor and a minor.

