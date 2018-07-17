Four inmates escape from Leake County jail, round-up begins

Four inmates escaped from the Leake County Jail Monday night.

Three have since been captured, with one inmate still on the run.

Deputies are searching for Zorro Deshane Clayton, 31, charged with Aggravated Assault.

The inmates, back in custody are the following:

Justin Neighbors, 26, – Charged with Felony Fleeing, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Daniel Dear, 17, – Charged with Armed Robbery.

Ricky Birmingham, 35, Charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said the inmates escaped around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. The three that were recaptured were found in Carthage. If you have any information on where Clayton may be, please call the sheriff’s office at 601-267-7361 or any local law enforcement.

