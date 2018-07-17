Four inmates escape from Leake County jail, round-up begins

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (Mississippi News Now) – Four inmates escaped from the Leake County Jail Monday night.
Three have since been captured, with one inmate still on the run.
- Advertisement -
Deputies are searching for Zorro Deshane Clayton, 31, charged with Aggravated Assault.
The inmates, back in custody are the following:
Justin Neighbors, 26, – Charged with Felony Fleeing, Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Daniel Dear, 17, – Charged with Armed Robbery.
Ricky Birmingham, 35, Charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm.
Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said the inmates escaped around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.
The three that were recaptured were found in Carthage.
If you have any information on where Clayton may be, please call the sheriff’s office at 601-267-7361 or any local law enforcement.
This post contains contributions from our state-wide news partner WLBT.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.