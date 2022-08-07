Four inmates who escaped an Alcorn co. jail are back in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)- Four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail are back in custody nearly 24 hours after they escaped.

Louisiana State Police said Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton, as well as an accomplice were captured Friday night at a gas station in Baton Rouge.

The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee state line.

Law enforcement in Alcorn County, Mississippi, said the inmates escaped the prison by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof.

Caldwell said security camera footage shows them running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m. Friday.