Four more counties now eligible for public assistance grants in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Four more counties are now eligible for Public Assistance grants to support debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities damaged by the January winter storm.

These include Choctaw, Itawamba, Oktibbeha, and Wilkinson Counties

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, there are 38 counties approved for Public Assistance for all categories.

The state’s request for Individual Assistance is still under review by FEMA.

Public Assistance has already been approved for 34 counties for all categories of Public Assistance.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimburses local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal, and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure.

Certain nonprofit organizations and houses of worship may also be eligible for assistance.

This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.

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