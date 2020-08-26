Four people facing charges in connection to deadly shooting in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Four people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Pontotoc.

19 year old William Foote is charged with manslaughter.

Morgan Ellis, Brandon Montgomery, and Bridget Jenkins are all charged with accessory after the fact of manslaughter.

Chief Randy Tutor says 36-year-old Kardetaik Pinson was shot while driving his car on Clark Street this past Sunday.

Investigators believe there was an on-going dispute that led to the gunfire.

Bond for Montgomery and Jenkins were set at 50 thousand dollars each.

Bonds for Foote and Ellis have not been set.