Four people have been arrested after several burglaries in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Four people have been arrested after several burglaries in Pickens County.

Marty Moore, Thomas Lawson, Angela Chappelle, and Jaime Pierce are all facing charges.

Sheriff Todd Hall says deputies made the arrests at a Liberty Road home after a month-long investigation.

Investigators found a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and some stolen items were all seized.

An infant was also in the home. The child is now in the custody of the Department of Human Resources.

More charges are expected in the investigation.

Hall says information from the community made the arrests possible and he encourages others to come forward.