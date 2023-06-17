Four-star QB Austin Simmons flips commitment from Florida to Ole Miss

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin added to his already deep quarterback room Saturday with the commitment of four-star Austin Simmons — flipping from Florida to Ole Miss. The 2025 commit also announced he will be reclassifying to the class of 2023 and enrolling in Ole Miss this summer.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback out of Moore Haven, Florida, passed for more than 3,200 yards and threw 24 touchdowns this past season. He is a two-sport athlete and hopes to join the Ole Miss baseball program as a pitcher and outfielder.