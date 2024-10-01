Four Tupelo nonprofits receive award funds for project carry-outs

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Four nonprofits in Tupelo have some extra money to carry out their missions.

LEAD, an affiliate of the CREATE Foundation, awarded $20,000 in grants on September 30, at its Night for Nonprofits event.

The Tupelo Children’s Mansion received the top award of $10,000.

The other organizations that received grants were Good Samaritan Health Services, the Association for Excellence in Education and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Mississippi.

LEAD has awarded more than $200,000 in grants since its inception.

