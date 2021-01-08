Fourth arrest made by investigators in Monroe County homicide

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An unusual Monroe County homicide continues to unfold after a fourth arrest is made by investigators.

38-year-old Melonie Tate is charged with accessory after the fact.

- Advertisement -

Her bond was set at 75,000 dollars.

Tommy Randolph was recently extradited from Birmingham and remains in the Monroe County jail.

He’s charged with murder and arson.

Just before Christmas, Brian Hoover and Kayla Johns were also arrested in the case.

Hoover is charged with murder and arson. Johns faces an accessory after the fact charge.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says deputies were called to Levee Road, near Amory, on December 16th about the burned vehicle.

A short time later a family member of 39-year-old Jack Cowan reported him missing.

Now, Crook hopes someone in the community has security footage that would piece together a timeline.

“The community response has been great and their willingness to come forward and help out. Obviously, this young man has a lot of friends and family around here cause people are concerned. We want to get his body located as quickly as possible, and that’s what we are working on now, for the most part. And hoping to bring some closure in that area.”

Deputies have not released what connection the suspects have to Cowan.

If you have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.