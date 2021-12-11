Fourth grader honored for actions that saved her older brother’s life

Addison Burleson called 9 1 1 as her brother was having a seizure, providing valuable information to paramedics

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County girl is recognized for her courageous actions and quick thinking during a medical emergency involving a family member.

Nine-year-old Addison Burleson was at her home with her 20 year old brother Eli, during Thanksgiving break, when she noticed something wasn’t right.

“I was on the couch watching TV, I could see my brother, I watched him collapse, moan, saw him moan, I freaked out, just a little, jumped off the couch, tried to call 9 1 1 on the Alexa, didn’t work so I called 9 1 1 on Eli’s phone,” Burleson said.

Lee County 9 1 1 assistant director Jason Nichols took the call.

“Addison was on the phone, stated she had a medical emergency involving her brother, she gave the address, I asked for it, she gave all the information I asked for, did an excellent job, she was a prime example of what we like to have out of callers when they call with an emergency,” Nichols said.

Addison was even able to tell Nichols that her brother had a history of seizures. That information was valuable to paramedics, who arrived quickly, and stabilized her brother.

“All I remember is waking up and finger being pricked by an EMT,” Eli said.

Addison and Eli’s mom, Kelley, is a photographer and has just received her paramedic’s license. She was at work when the crisis occurred, but she had made sure her children were ready.

“We have emergency protocols at home like we have at work, we talk almost, a good conversation every couple of months, ‘ what do we do if this happens’ One of the things I tell her is if we panic, we make it worse,” said Kelley Burleson.

9 1 1 operators say Addison’s story shows the importance of parents having a plan in place, and rehearsing it in case there’s an emergency.

As for Addison, she already has a career picked out.

She wants to be a 9 1 1 operator.

9 1 1 Operators say it’s important for children to know their home addresses, and it’s also important for the address to be easily seen from the road, if emergency personnel are called to a home.