FOX4/WLOV: Channel changes, programming – What’s going on?

On Friday, February 2, WCBI acquired the Fox affiliation. You can now find it on WCBI 4.2. Some programs and channels have moved from their original locations on your TV.

Here is a brief overview of where we stand in this process. We appreciate your patience. If you have any questions, give us a call.

WLOV-CW and MeTV

WLOV is operating on a low-power transmitter until we can retrieve their actual transmitter, so you may not get the signal for a few days. This process is going to take a little while so please be patient with us. We are planning to boost the signal later this week and it may help you, depending on where you live.

THE PROGRAM GUIDES ARE BEING UPDATED

Changes in program guides go through a central company. They have the changes, and they are on it. The guides should be updated by February 6 or February 7.

FOX 4 PROGRAMMING

Many of your favorite programs will be on TV starting February 6 on FOX 4 (Like Judge Judy, Family Feud, Sherri, Tamron Hall, etc.) The Big Bang Theory will air on February 6 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on FOX 4.

We are still working on Ag Day but anticipate it being on no later than February 7.

Visit our website to view channel updates and changes as they are made to us: www.wcbi.com/wcbi-channels