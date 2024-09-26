Franklin Students learn about community leaders in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Franklin Academy in Columbus are showing appreciation to community helpers and learning about their jobs.

On September 26, WCBI’s Aundrea Self, Kealy Shields, and Ashleigh Bryant visited first graders.

They shared a virtual tour of our studios then talked to the students about their individual jobs, including how we gather news and forecast the weather.

Ashleigh even taught them a fun song about the water cycle.

Columbus firefighters will visit September 27, and students will even get a chance to tour a fire truck.

