Free Meals For Starkville-Oktibbeha School District Students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Golden Triangle school district is now offering free meals to students.

Beginning Monday, the Starkville-Oktibbeha School District will offer a free lunch to every child in the district.

The free lunch program is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It will continue until December 18th.

This program also includes free breakfast for students.

If a child has money available in their meal account the funds will be available in January when normal meal prices for lunch resume.