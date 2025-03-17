Freeze on grants prompts questioning for future status in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – County governments rely on grants for a variety of purposes. Those come from different sources, including the state and Federal governments.

With recent moves by the Trump Administration to freeze or cancel grants distributed by some Federal agencies, the current and future status of some of that money is in question.

Lowndes County has a good track record of applying for and receiving grant money.

Among other uses, it’s a key piece of the county’s economic development strategy.

Grants have helped pay for costs associated with the county’s industrial mega sites.

But, with the uncertainty in grant programs, particularly those relying on Federal funds, they may have to take a more measured approach to planning or start looking at other sources.

“We’re like everyone else; we wake up in the morning; we have no idea what’s going to be cut, or what’s going to be stalled. So, as we move forward, you know, we’ve got to keep pressing on with our development, and hopefully, we get a lot of insight, prior to moving forward, on what’s going to happen,” said Leroy Brooks from Lowndes County District 5 Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors plan to continue applying for grants, but they will be keeping a close eye on developments affecting the agencies they work with.

