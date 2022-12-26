Freezing tonight, Warming mid-week

Southerly flow helps relieve us from the artic air by mid-week
Brylee Brown,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures drop below freezing overnight. Warming takes places mid-week with rain chances arriving Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover stays in place until early. Expect widespread frost to develop with low temperatures dropping near 24.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns with a few clouds, temperatures will peak in the 40s again.

REST OF THE WEEK: We’re on the uphill climb to warmer conditions! Daytime highs reach the 60s by Thursday with rain chances entering the forecast and increasing heading into Friday. Spotty showers linger Saturday while New Year’s Day is looking warm and clear!

 

