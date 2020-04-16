Freshman and transfer orientation to be offered virtually at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University announced Thursday that Freshman and Transfer Student Orientation will be held virtually for summer 2020.

Summer orientation will be offered at a discounted rate. Anyone who had already paid the full price will receive a refund.

A spokesman for the university said activitiesmystate and information sessions will be provided for students and their families.

Students will be asked to complete a pre-orientation course through Canvas in their MyState portals, before their scheduled orientation session.

Live interactive sessions with orientation leaders and MSU staff will be held on Facebook and WebX.

Students are reminded they still need to be registered for an orientation session. Students will sign up for classes based on the date of the scheduled orientation session.

More information will be given in the upcoming days.