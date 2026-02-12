Friendly City Fights return to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus native is following in his grandfather’s footsteps, or in this case, footwork.

This month, Tyran “Baby Trouble” Reed will hop back in the ring to face Mac McClendon at the Trotter Convention Center.

Reed is the grandson of the legendary boxer and kickboxer Oliver “Big O” Miller.

Reed has been training at his grandfather’s gym for the fight.

“Big O” is also is a 2026 inductee in the Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame and Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame.

Tune in to 6 to hear more of Miller and Reed’s story.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X