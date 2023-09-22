Friends, co-workers rally to help family whose daughter is battling cancer

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Friends, co-workers, and community members are rallying around a Northeast Mississippi family whose infant daughter is battling cancer.

The young girl’s dad is a longtime employee at Tombigbee Electric Power Association and that is the site of a benefit this weekend to help the family with unexpected expenses.

The Benefit for McClain is being organized by employees at Tombigbee Electric Power Association.

McClain Winters is the seven-month-old daughter of longtime TEPA employee Bryson Winters. She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma days after birth and is getting treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bryson Winters’ co-workers wanted to do something to help.

“We’re a family and we want to help and support in any way we can, and we all want to come together, it’s taken everybody at Tombigbee, they’ve had a part in this,” said April Hood, TEPA employee.

TEPA employees will sell catfish plates, and they have also organized an auction to raise money for McClain Winters’ family.

The benefit will be this Saturday, September 23 at TEPA headquarters on Auburn Road.

Bryson Winters’ co-workers said they have been overwhelmed with the response from the community.

“We want to support, Christine, Bryson, McClain, and the family in this time of need. Christine has recently lost her job and going back and forth to St. Jude, everything is expensive, so we want to raise as much money as we can,” said Devin Whitt, TEPA employee.

McClain Winters’ mom has given her the nickname, “Mighty McClain.” She may be small, but she is waging a fierce battle, with the help of the Lord, friends, family, co-workers, and the community.

The Benefit for McClain is Saturday, September 23 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the TEPA Headquarters. Catfish plates will be available at 11 a.m. with the auction set for 1 p.m. It all takes place at 1346 Auburn Road in Tupelo.

