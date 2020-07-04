Friends and family remember Wallace Wilder, march for equality

GORDO, Ala. (WCBI) — Peaceful protests and marches are happening all over the country to fight against police brutality.

And today, a peaceful protest was held in Gordo to remember the life of Wallace Wilder — who was shot and killed last August.

Family and friends gathered together today to remember the life of Wallace Wilder and demand answers on the day he was killed.

Wilder may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten.

“Today, we’re just trying to spread awareness,” said Ebony Rice, organizer, and speaker for the protest. “We had a protest for Wallace Wilder and were here in Gordo. A lot of people do not know about this event that took place so we’re just trying to get the word out and get people to be involved so his family can have some justice because they deserve it.”

Back in August of 2019, Wallace Wilder was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at his apartment complex.

The shooting occurred after officers went to do a mental evaluation check on Wilder.

“In August, it will be a year since Mr. Wilder passed away and their family has not gained any justice at all and they definitely need it,” said Rice.

“Today means a lot to me because this is actually the city that I grew up in and this is the city that, unfortunately, this incident happened in,” said Rodney Hardy, organizer, and speaker. “It’s needed, its time now that people are being quiet and its time now to come together and collectively be a voice for this injustice.”

Hardy still remembers the times he got to spend with Wilder.

“Growing up he did come to the church sometimes and he would be at the local barbershop and I had the opportunity to interact with him on that level,” said Hardy.

It has been almost a year since his passing, and family and friends want everyone to know how special Wilder was.

“I just want everyone to know that Wallace, he was a person,” said Renota Harris, Wilder’s niece. “He was loved, he had family that loved him, he wasn’t just a crazy man that lived next door, he was a human being. Today, we mourn his death, we miss his presence, he has children, he had grandkids, he had sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews that miss him and still to this day love him. He’s not just another hashtag, not just another name, this was my uncle that I know loved me dearly and I loved him.

And that’s why I’m going to continue to fight this fight. I know its an uphill battle but I’m going to stay in it.”

The attorney generals office said it’s waiting on complete file from the State Bureau of Investigation before it decides if the findings go to a grand jury.