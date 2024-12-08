Friends of Lake Lowndes hosts fourth annual Lakeside Treasures

The Friends of Lake Lowndes group held the Lakeside Treasures event to bring people together, and to raise funds for the park.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a cool sunny day as holiday music swept over the crowds of people at Lake Lowndes State Park.

The fourth annual Lakeside Treasures, hosted by the Friends of Lake Lowndes group, had pictures with Santa, live music, local vendors, and a car show.

Events like this are part of the Friends of Lake Lowndes initiative to showcase the best-kept secret in Lowndes County said group president Rhonda Richardson.

“When we first started this group we thought, ‘Well Lake Lowndes is like the best-kept secret.’ You know, it’s tucked back here in South Lowndes County, back in here in the New Hope area,” Richardson said. “And so I said, ‘We need to bring this to life. We need to let people know what’s going on here.’ And so bringing these events, normally we have anywhere from 650 to 800 people that will walk through here today, and especially on this beautiful day.”

Victoria Wells, an attendee said having a nice place like Lake Lowndes State Park makes her proud to live there.

“Being so near my house and having such a nice place to come to and bring the community together,” Wells said. “It makes me proud to live here.”

Richardson is passionate about raising money for causes she believes in.

That’s why she is happy to help put together Lakeside Treasures to raise money for park renovations and other events.

“I believe that there’s a lot of stuff that the state can’t afford to do,” Richardson said. “I mean, that’s the problem. And so if we’re able to come out here and just do special things that can improve the looks of this park. It’s kind of heartwarming.”

One vendor, Jaycie Cantrell of Ooh LaLa Scent Creations, shared how it makes her feel to be in the park selling their goods to the local community.

“It’s wonderful,” Cantrell said. “We enjoy getting to talk to people, meet new people, and just show our product.”

Wells said it’s important for small businesses to have a place to showcase their talents.

“I’m a huge supporter of small businesses,” Wells said. “I think it’s important for people to have a place to come and showcase their talents because you will never really know what’s right next door to you.”

Richardson said Holiday festivities, like the ones featured at Lakeside Treasures, bring her back to childhood memories.

“It kind of helps to take me back to when I was young and having family time with my grandmother,” Richardson said. “And a lot of people miss that because grandparents are gone, you know, and this just helps you get into that mood, get into what it really means at Christmas. It’s not about the hustle and bustle and the gifts and all that kind of stuff. It’s about, well, it’s about Jesus, and it’s about family time.”

The next big event to be hosted at the Lake Lowndes State Park is the Camp and Jam in March.

