ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Aberdeen is mourning the passing of its police chief after a battle with cancer. Chief Henry Randle died Sunday at the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Chief Henry Randle was in his fourth term as chief of the Aberdeen Police Department and those who knew him to say he had a genuine passion for police work, the public, and the city he called home.

Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott says the respect the law enforcement community had for Chief Randle was evident Sunday evening as Aberdeen police, and fire departments, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies escorted the chief’s body from NMMC to a Columbus funeral home.

“For that to happen at such a short time was amazing,” Mayor Scott said.

Chief Randle was 50 years old when he passed away. He joined the Aberdeen Police Department in 1997 and was elected chief in 2008. He was also a member of the National Guard and was deployed to the Middle East and also helped with Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts.

Mayor Scott says Chief Randle was always looking for ways to give back to the community, especially when it would impact young people.

“When I first came back and put on the Harlem Legends show, he donated to make sure we were able to bring them in here and no one knew that but he said, I will do whatever I can to help you get them in here, that was the type of person he was,” Scott said.

Chief Randle was on the minds and hearts of those attending the weekly meeting of the Aberdeen Rotary Club. Many of the members had special memories of Randle, during his time as chief and even before he became a police officer and a soldier.

“My wife was his lab partner in science and biology and she said a lot of people know what kind of man he is, but he dissected the worm, frog, and pig so she didn’t have to touch it, she said I’ll forever be grateful to Henry for that,” said John Allmond, of Aberdeen.

“He always had a smile on his face and cooperated well with us and always wanted to get the right person arrested when something, a murder happened,” said Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.

“He did his job, he did his job and was well respected in Aberdeen, will be missed, shoes to be filled will be hard to do,” said Buzzy Collum, a business leader in Aberdeen.

Chief Randle left a legacy of upholding justice and showing compassion, traits his friends say were vital throughout his career.

The board of aldermen will set a special election to fill the chief of police position. Carter’s Funeral Home of Columbus is handling the arrangements.