From Maben to Macy’s: local band student will play in parade

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday tradition shared by millions.

But for folks in Webster County, this year’s event will be extra special because they have a personal connection.

A local musician is taking his talent from the football field of East Webster High School to the streets of New York City.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for its marching bands and this year Tate Garton is taking his tuba from East Webster to New York to join the ranks of Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

Tate started practicing in just junior high, and that practice was enough to land him a spot in the iconic Thanksgiving celebration.

“I’ve been playing tuba for four to five years and I’ve been in the high school band for four years,” said Garton.

And the entire East Webster community is supporting him and looking forward to his big TV appearance.

“This is such a big opportunity for Tate, to have the honor of going and marching in one of the most prestigious parades there is, it’s just truly an honor for him. He worked really hard to audition for this and to get this,” said Jesse Yates, EWHS Band Director.

Garton said he is excited to be a part of the celebration and looks forward to the experience.

You can tune into NBC to watch the parade Thursday, November 24th to watch Garton and the rest of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter