Front passing bringing less humid air and sunshine!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After what was a dreary weekend with heavy cloud coverage, a couple of showers, and muggy air, relief is on the way! A cold front passing tonight will usher in less humid air and clear out some clouds to begin the week. However, another rain chance is on the way looking towards midweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy for tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The cold front will pass us overnight, bringing in drier air for Monday.

VETERANS DAY: Beautiful weather ahead! Not as muggy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s! We will have a pleasant northerly breeze too. If you have any outdoors plans for Veterans Day, it’ll be wonderful weather to head out and spend time with family and friends!

LOOKING AHEAD: We will keep the dry weather around for Tuesday as well, but rain chances come back into the forecast Wednesday afternoon ahead of another cold front. Temperatures will range in the low 70s by the end of the week with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.