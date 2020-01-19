Fulton community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Community members in Fulton held their annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

It’s been more than five decades since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died.

The work he began in his lifetime continues today.

Many local people lived through the turbulent civil rights era and were able to witness his impact.

That’s why they said carrying on his legacy remains so important.

This Celebration, in particular, has been going on for twenty years. many of the same faces over the years.

“We’ve been marching for about twenty years. It’s a symbolic thing and we honor the legacy Dr. King left, try to keep the memory alive,” said David Cole.

Rosevelt Blackmon remembers the event back when it was just beginning.

“Since the last twenty years at one time, this here was like a field years ago,” said Blackmon.

Founder of the MLK committee Emma Cook said that it is important to keep young people involved.

“He opened doors for us and young people have the privilege now to do whatever they want to do and be whatever they want to be and they need to appreciate those that paved the way for them,” said Cook.

Dr. King would have been 91 on Monday.