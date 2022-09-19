Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month.

Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard.

The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a GoFundMe account to help support Singh’s family in India.

Organizers of the account say Singh migrated to the United States about a year ago. All money raised will go to his parents.

The account has raised more than $28,000 so far.

You can donate to the account through this link.