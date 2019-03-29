Funding for Special Olympics relies on many sources

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Special Olympics relies on funding from many sources, including the Department of Education.

Earlier this week, Department of Education Secretary Betsy Devos proposed cutting funding for Special Olympics. But President Donald Trump vowed the Special Olympics will be funded.

Special Olympics serves thousands of people throughout Northeast Mississippi and the state’s executive director said people on all sides of the political aisle realize the importance of continued funding.

“All state chapters do a really good job of securing a majority of their funding locally within their state, the Department of Education funding is specifically designated towards our Unified Champions Schools programming where you see students with and without intellectual disabilities, competing in sports, serving on student councils, the goal being whole school engagement and complete inclusion.” said Monica Daniels.

Special Olympics received $17.6 million in public funding this year.