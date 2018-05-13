Funeral Arrangements Set For Billy Brewer

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics / WCBI) – Funeral arrangements for Ole Miss legend Billy Brewer, who played on three of Johnny Vaught’s greatest teams and then returned years later to become the second-winningest head football coach in school history, are now set.

Brewer, 83, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 12, at Trezevant Manor in Memphis, Tennessee, following a brief illness.

A memorial service is scheduled at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on Saturday, May 19, at 1 p.m. A private family service will be held at Gunter-Peel Funeral Home in Columbus, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 20. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Palmer Home in Columbus, Mississippi, Oxford-University United Methodist Church, or the M-Club Scholarship fund at the University of Mississippi.

In addition to his parents, Brewer was proceeded in death by his wife of 51 years, Kay Gunter Brewer, and brothers Robert (Bobby) Brewer and Richard (Red) Brewer. He is survived by his sons Brett (Susan) of Memphis, Tennessee and Gunter (Rhonda) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and grandchildren Keaton (Kate), Blaine (Tara), Lauren, Bailey and Brog