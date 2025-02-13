Funeral services announced for helicopter pilot from D.C. crash

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Funeral services are announced for the North Mississippi helicopter pilot who died in a Washington D.C. crash.

39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves died on January 29.

The helicopter he was in collided with a passenger airplane over the Potomac River.

Eaves served 10 years in the Navy before spending the last seven years in the Army. He was a Black Hawk Pilot.

Private funeral services will be held at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel in West Point.

Burial will follow in Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery, near Crawford.

No dates were listed for the services.

